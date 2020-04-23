Tree falls through Lauderdale County home

Thursday morning’s storms brought heavy winds that caused damage in Lauderdale County.

Crews worked to restore power and remove fallen trees and power lines along Valley Rd. The storm was so powerful that it knocked a tree onto a home in the Southern Estates Mobile Home Community.

Owner Latisha Johnson said there were three people in the room when the tree fell and is glad that no one was hurt.

"I heard loud thunder so I just got up and checked and a tree fell through my house, I was very shocked to come out and see a tree right there in my hallway,” said Johnson. “I ran outside and I ran to the window and I beat on the window and told them to open the window because they were yelling and screaming for my name."

Johnson said the tree fell around 3 am. She plans to move into a different home until the damage is repaired.