Tropical Depression Three forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Monday afternoon.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday. Its name will be Cristobal. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows this system meandering slowly around the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico through much of the next week before finally moving toward the north/northeast late Friday and Saturday toward the central Gulf of Mexico.

The current forecast, which spans the next five days, does not show impacts to the U.S. within that five days. Beyond that five-day period, however, is not currently indicated.

Records show that if this system becomes a tropical storm before Friday, it would be the earliest third tropical storm of any season on record. Two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, formed off the U.S. Atlantic Coast in May. That's only for the fourth time two tropical depressions or storms had formed in the month of May since records began in 1851.

Monday is the first official day of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season ends November 30.