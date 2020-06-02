Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal with sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is located over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The storm has already produced deadly flooding in portions of Central America and tropical storm warnings are in effect for portions of the Mexico coastline.

Cristobal is expected to meander over the Bay of Campeche for the next few days and then move into the central Gulf of Mexico. From there, plenty of uncertainties remain as to where the system will impact the U.S. the hardest. Keep up to date with the latest forecast.