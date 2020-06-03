Tropical Storm Cristobal may influence our weather, but impact will be minimal

Tropical Storm Cristobal is the big player in our weather over the next 5-7 days. While no direct impact is likely here in East Mississippi and West Alabama, some influence on our weather is likely.

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall over Mexico in its slow wandering in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. Deadly flash flooding has occurred over Mexico from Tropical Storm Cristobal. The slow wandering will persist through Thursday, then a noticeable increase in motion toward the north will increase on Friday and Saturday. Cristobal is currently expected to make landfall on the central coast of Louisiana on Sunday evening. Heavy rain, coastal flooding, wind damage, and tornadoes are all possible.

GULF WATER IS UNSAFE FOR THIS WEEKEND'S BEACH TRIP

If you are planning a weekend trip to the beach, be aware! Even if not one single rain drop falls from Tropical Storm Cristobal, the energy transfer into the water will spread like a small tsunami away from the storm. The swells will drastically increase the threat of deadly rip currents and rough surf, so your weekend beach trip should absolutely not include getting in the water. The water is too dangerous for swimming through at least Monday, possibly Tuesday. If you're at the beach and the red flags are flying, avoid the water. Rip currents kill, and they don't care how long you've waited for your vacation or how much money you've spent.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain and lightning through as late as 10 PM. Rain won't be constant, but it will be around. Keep the umbrella within reach. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. The low will be near 71 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. The high will be near 88 degrees, but rain can cool you 5-10 degrees.