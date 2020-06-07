Tropical Storm Cristobal will continue to impact our area

Right now using the EMEPA live radar we are still seeing the rain from the south coming from the rain bands and it will continue into our area overnight and into tomorrow. For your drive tomorrow we are expecting showers on and off all day so grab your rain jacket, boots, and umbrellas. By 6 AM we will be in the mid 70's and stay in the mid 70's for the rest of your morning hours. We are seeing an 80% chance of rain which means the rain will be widespread but it will be on and off.

Tonight by 11 PM we will be in the upper 70's and lower 80's which is the warmest we have have been at night so far this year. We will be seeing scattered showers tonight and happening overnight. By tomorrow morning the rain will be more widespread and very heavy. Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's and that will stay consistent through out the day because of the rain. By noon we will continue to see heavy rain but his rain will be on and off. This being said, rain will be heavy for an hour and then there will be a break and so on and so forth. By tomorrow evening the rain will be come more scattered and less widespread and temperatures will only be reaching the lower 80's. By tomorrow night showers will lighten up and temperatures will get down into the upper 70's. Because of the rain and clouds our temperatures will only be ranging from the upper 70's to the lower 80's. Overnight on Monday we will start to clear and see more cloud cover hanging around with temperatures in the mid 70's. By noon showers could start popping back up and we will be in the upper 80's. By Tuesday evening we will start to see the 90's and some showers still sticking around.

Some of the local impacts we will be feeling could include small but brief tornadoes, flash flooding, wind gust up to 20 to 35 MPH, and rip currents are a guarantee as they are already happening. As I said, tomorrow we will start in the mid 70's and only touch the 80's because of all the cloud cover and rain that will be coming in. I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated on the rain coming into our area and the local impacts that could come into our area.

Tomorrow, we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80's with a 90% chance of rain. This rain will be heavy but on and off. By Tuesday we are seeing a 60% chance of showers and that is because of the moisture left in the air from the rain on Monday. By Wednesday our chances of rain goes down to 50% but our temperatures will remain in the upper 80's. By Thursday we will see our chance of rain dissipate to only 20% and it will be mostly sunny. By Friday and the weekend we will see sunny and dry conditions into the 90's. Overnight we will see temperatures ranging from the lower 70's o the mid 60's. ​