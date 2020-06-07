Tropical storm Cristobal has made landfall

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Southeast Louisiana after 5 PM today. It weakened as it hit the coast, but still has sustained winds of 50 MPH and wind gust of 65 MPH. This storm will continue to track northward toward Iowa and Wisconsin.

The main impacts of Tropical Storm Cristobal include heavy rain, storm surge, tornadoes, and tropical storm force winds. The storm surge has the possibility of reaching three to five feet from the coast of Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

In our area we could be seeing rainfall from one to three inches with wind gust ranging from 20-35 MPH. Monday we have a 90% chance of precipitation that could bring flash flooding. We also have the chance of tornadoes and tropical storm force winds.