Tropical storm Cristobal is getting closer to the coast of Louisiana and will make landfall tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is going to make landfall as early as Sunday morning. The coast of Louisiana is going to start seeing tropical storm force winds by 10 PM tonight, which means winds will be going 40 MPH plus.

By tomorrow morning at 10 AM we will start to see tropical storm force winds on the coast of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. As the day progresses we will be seeing stronger tropical storm force winds moving into Louisiana by 4 PM. BY midnight on Monday these winds will be dying down but also getting closer to our area. This tropical storm will not have a direct impact on us, but it will influence our weather by bringing 20 to 30 MPH winds and heavy rain.

One of the main impacts tropical storm Cristobal could have on the coast is storm surge. Their is a possibility that storm surge could be from 3 to 5 feet high and that also could effect Intracostal City all the way to the Okaloosa-Walton county stat line.

This being said, this weekend will not be a good time for a vacation, but the weather should be clearing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. By Thursday at 7 AM we could be seeing temperatures in the mid 70's and getting into the mid 80's by noon. By the afternoon we will start seeing the upper 80's but it will be feeling like the 90's. This trend will continue with Friday and Saturday as we start in the lower to mid 70's and reach the mid 80's by lunchtime. By the afternoon again we will see temperatures in the upper 80's.

Right now, here in our area we are seeing a few showers and that is because of the flow of tropical storm Cristobal. I would try to get outside tough as we will start to see rain more often once Cristobal makes landfall.

Tomorrow we will start pretty muggy in the low to mid 70's and get into the lower 80's. We will stay in the lower 80's in the afternoon but scattered showers could come around. For the next three days we will be seeing a 50%, 70% and 60% chance of rain as the aftermath of tropical storm Cristobal making landfall tomorrow afternoon. Our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's.

For the rest of the week we could still be seeing some rain stick around on Wednesday with a 40% chance of shower, but we will start to see the sun on Thursday and it will stick around for the weekend. Our temperatures will range from the mid 80's, getting into the 90's, and back to the upper 80's. Overnight we will see the lower 70's to the upper 60's. ​

