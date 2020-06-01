Tropical warmth, humidity, and showers increase this week

Tropical Depression Three formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Monday afternoon. This does not look to be a direct impact on our weather through Saturday, but it may influence our weather late this week and this weekend.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION THREE

The forecast currently indicates the system will become a tropical storm by Tuesday afternoon. This would the earliest third tropical storm on record. It is expected to meander slowly about the Bay of Campeche through early Friday before finally making a move toward the north. It is forecast to track north/northeastward into the central Gulf by Saturday afternoon. The official forecast ends there, but it will be extended day-by-day over the next few days. Its ultimate track could play a bigger role in our weather depending exactly on what the track is. We will know more about that over time. Is it possible? Yes. Do we know with any certainty right now? Not at all.

Its influence on our weather will be one that favors increasing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday, and then a drier spell on Saturday and Sunday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Take advantage of the lower humidity tonight. It makes for a great evening jog, and we we will remain rain free tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 70s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy with a low temperature near 67 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry through noon. Midday temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around in the afternoon. Highs will be near 89 degrees. Many areas will stay dry, but we will have rain around. Be ready to move indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder.

LOOKING AHEAD

The air will grow heavier with humidity through this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in the afternoons and linger into the evenings. Saturday and Sunday look to trend drier, but Monday and Tuesday of next week may be subject to the track of Tropical Depression Three.