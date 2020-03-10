Truck driver scores $20,000 ticket

A Brookhaven truck driver, identified as Roy C., bought Break the Bank lottery ticket when he stopped for lunch. It turned out to be a $20,000 winner.

The Mississippi Lottery Commission says Roy immediately called his wife, but she initially thought he was playing a joke on her.

Several additional winners from around the state claimed their prizes at headquarters Monday.

· $5,000 winner from Clarksdale on a $100K Jackpot ticket purchased from Algazali Family Inc. in Clarksdale.

· $5,000 winner from Waynesboro on an Easy Money ticket purchased from Circle K in Gulfport.

· $3,000 winner from Ruleville on a 3 Times Lucky ticket purchased from Double Quick in Ruleville.

· $2,000 winner from Hattiesburg on a Mega Ca$h ticket purchased from Fast Mart in Hattiesburg.

· $2,000 winner from Ridgeland on a $100K Jackpot ticket purchased from Fast Fill in Ridgeland.

· $2,000 winner from Ocean Springs on a Blackjack ticket purchased from Bao Wow’s LLC in Ocean Springs.

· $2,000 winner from Ridgeland on a Jewel 7’s ticket purchased from AR Onestop LLC in Gulfport.

· $2,000 winner from Gulfport on a Blackjack ticket purchased from Robinwood One Stop in Saucier.

· $800 winner from Jackson on a Double Doubler ticket purchased from Fuel Time in Jackson.

· $800 winner from Forest on a Double Doubler ticket purchased from Shaw’s Stop and Shop in Forest.

· $800 winner from Lexington on Mega Millions ticket purchased from M&S Food Mart in Jackson.

