Two Philadelphia men charged with breaking into an unoccupied dwelling

Two Philadelphia men are charged with felonies after breaking into a residence in the Arlington community.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said Tyler Bounds and Charles Hardy were both charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, located on County Road 393.

Sheriff Clark said a window of the home was found broken and several items were missing.

In an unrelated incident, Clark added Bounds was also charged with arson after the residence where he lived burned. Several items listed as stolen in the Road 393 burglary burned in the mobile home fire.

The case remains under investigation by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.

