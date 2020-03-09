Two charged in Mar. 5 stabbing, break-in

Meridian police have charged two people with aggravated assault and burglary in connection with a Mar. 5 break-in.

21-year-old Melvin Blakely, Jr., was arrested Mar. 7. 24-year-old Shancortne Tomeka McCaine was arrested Mar. 5.

The MPD says officers responding to Magnolia Courts Mar. 5 found a female resident had been injured with multiple stab wounds. The victim says the suspects broke into her apartment and attacked her when she confronted them. She underwent surgery for her injuries.

Bond was set at $25,000 for the burglary charges and $50,000 for aggravated assault.