Two hospitalized, one airlifted after car crash in Quitman

Three people were injured in an accident late Saturday night in Quitman, Clark County on county road 140.

Clarke County emergency officials say an ATV side-by-side was being towed by a 4 wheeler in the right-hand lane northbound 45 when a ford pickup also traveling northbound collided with the ATV causing it and the pickup truck to flip.

Two people were transported to the hospital while a female was airlifted to Jackson by UMMC AirCare with head injuries.

According to Clarke County Hot Topics, the female who was airlifted is starting to show signs of improvement.

Sheriff Todd Kemp says the accident is being investigated by Mississippi Highway Patrol.