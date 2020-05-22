Two organizations cook hot dogs for Rush employees

Two local organizations teamed up yesterday to cook food for frontline workers at Rush Health Systems.

Around 10 volunteers from Hospice Compassus and Amedisys Home Health served hot dogs to Rush employees as a way of saying thank you for putting their lives on the line to protect others. Organizers of the event say that it has been stressful for healthcare works to adapt to the new normal and the hot dogs were just one way of giving back.

“It’s been stressful [for frontline workers]. There’s a lot of changes in healthcare right now, and so we’re just out here to try to cheer them up and let them know how much they’re appreciated for all their efforts and everything they do for all these patients,” says Janie Brown, with Amedisys Home Health.

Neil Sirkin and Coca-Cola also helped Hospice Compassus and Amedisys Home Health put on the event.

