Two popular events return to Meridian Saturday

Two staples that have been around in downtown Meridian are making their return tomorrow after being absent a few months.

The Earth's Bounty Festival and the Meridian Art Walk will take place Saturday between 8:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Singing Brakemen Park and Union Station.

Procedures for Earth's Bounty will be a little different in past years, with the vendors, not the customers, handling the goods. Masks will be required for all vendors and customers and the city of Meridian will be assistant with both events in complying with social distancing guidelines.

"We're prepared to do that with both organizations," said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.

"We just want everyone to come out and support these artists and support these local vendors. You know it's their life blood so we're really excited to be back at Singing Brakeman Park and of course immediately after that there will be a peaceful walk to city hall. We're really excited about these events coming back to us coming back on that first Saturday of the month."

Carmichael encourages participants from both Earth's Bounty and the Art Walk to take part in the parade and peaceful protest tomorrow.

