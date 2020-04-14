Two tornadoes struck Noxubee County Sunday

Tornado damage surveys continued on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service in Jackson now confirms two tornadoes touched down in Noxubee County on Easter Sunday.

The first tornado was rated an EF-2 with maximum winds estimated at 125 mph. The tornado was 11 football fields wide and on the ground for nearly nine miles. It touched down at 3:30 PM about three miles northwest of Macon, west of Highway 45 along Joe's Creek. The damage path from the tornado ended about six miles east of Brooksville near Baldwyn Road.

The survey crew said the tornado snapped and uprooted trees and damaged a metal building and several power poles. It snapped six metal high-tension electrical poles as it crossed Highway 45.

About two minutes after that tornado ended, a second tornado touched down. That tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds estimated at 88 mph. It was on the ground for just shy of four miles.

The tornado formed near the intersection of Highway 388 and Gavani Road at 3:42 PM. It snapped and uprooted trees before lifting just east of King Road.