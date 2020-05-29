UMMC, MSDH partner for more COVID-19 testing locations

Residents of Neshoba, Smith, Lamar, Holmes and Monroe counties and surrounding communities may be tested for COVID-19 next week through a partnership of University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health.

In order to be tested, a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app is the quickest and easiest way to be screened, which is required.

The C Spire Health app is available from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You cannot just show up the day of the testing. You must have an appointment in advance. For those without a smartphone, call 601-496-7200.

Collection sites were previously announced for next week in Kemper, Panola and Pike counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

The newest testing sites for Wednesday, June 3:

• Smith County: National Guard Armory, 902 Spring St., Taylorsville

• Holmes County: Lexington Multi-Purpose Building, 22521 Depot St., Lexington

The newest testing site for Thursday, June 4:

• Monroe County: Becker Community Center, 52246 Highway 25, Amory

The newest testing site for Friday, June 5:

• Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia

The newest testing site for Saturday, June 6:

• Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 30:

• George County: George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old 635, Lucedale

• Leake County: Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road, Carthage

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 1:

• Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

• Panola County: Fred’s (vacant store building), 411 E. Lee St., Sardis

The previously announced testing site for Tuesday, June 2:

• Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 East Presley Boulevard, McComb

Testing hours are 12 noon - 4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 28, a total 2,825 people at 77 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 6,549 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 9,374 tested.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.