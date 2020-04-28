UMMC sets up testing in Newton County, other areas this week

University of Mississippi Medical Center will have a 1-day COVID-19 testing site set up Friday in Newton County. It will be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Clarke Venable Baptist Church, 362 W. Broad Street in Decatur.

Only those with appointments will be tested. A screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a phone call to a UMMC clinician at 601-496-7200 must first be completed, and an appointment at a testing site will be given, if warranted.

Testing will also be done:

Wednesday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Pike County: Pike County Health Department, 114 E. Presley Boulevard, McComb

• Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage

Friday, May 1, 12 noon-4 p.m

• Calhoun County: Calhoun County Extension Office, 235 S. Murphree St., Pittsboro

• Copiah County: Multipurpose Building, 2040 W. Gallman Road, Hazlehurst

Thursday, April 30, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

• Hinds County: Bolton Edwards Elementary Middle School, 9700 I-20 Frontage Road, Bolton

• Leflore County: Greenwood-Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi Highway 7, Greenwood

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. The Mississippi State Department of Health has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day April 28, a total 1,053 people at 37 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 3,067 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 4,120 tested.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

