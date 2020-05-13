UPDATE: Water line break repaired, service restored

Crews were able to repair a water line and restore service to at least some residents as of 2:15 Wednesday afternoon, though pressure was reported to be low. A ruptured line interrupted service to most of the west side of Meridian Tuesday afternoon.

Full water pressure is expected to be restored Wednesday evening according to LEMA Director Odie Barrett.

A boil water notice will be in effect for at least 48 hours. Water must be boiled vigorously before drinking. It's O.K. to do laundry and bathe without having to boil the water.

Thousands of residents were without water for over 24 hours.

City officials say the line was hit by a contractor near Frontage Rd. and Georgia Pacific Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

Mayor Percy Bland says the safety of the crew workers was a top priority as the repair was made.

Officials reported at least 8 million gallons of water lost by Wednesday morning.

Although much of the western side of Meridian was impacted, some residents in downtown Meridian also lost service. Both the annex building and the county courthouse were closed Wednesday as a result.

Countless businesses and restaurants were also impacted.

With COVID-19 still being a major concern, the break caused major problems for health facilities in the city.

Officials with Anderson Regional Health System said the hospital went into emergency operations mode.

Rush Foundation Hospital activated its emergency plan as well and says it was able to provide safe water for the hospital and its clinics.

The city of Meridian issued a Boil Water Notice for parts of the city just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time of the notice the City said around 3,400 customers were affected. This includes customers from 20th Street south to the city limits and 38th Avenue west to the city limits.