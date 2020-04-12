U.S. Postal Service takes precautions while delivering mail

COVID-19 has changed many daily routines, but delivering mail and packages is not one of those changes. To help keep the public and employees safe during this time, the postal service is adapting delivery procedures to promote social distancing.

The postal service continues to follow the strategies and measures recommended by the CDC and Public Health Departments. The U.S. postal service spokesperson David Walton says steps were taken to prevent postal workers from getting exposed.

If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on the mobile device, they’ll ask for a name.

"From a delivery standpoint, we had made some changes. Normally we would hand a table to our customers to sign their name. Now with the customer present, the carrier will sign their name in front of them. Once that's completed they will safely put the package down and step away, so the customer can retrieve the package," said U.S. postal service spokesperson David Walton.

Walton reminds customers do not come to your local postal office if you're not feeling well, but instead conduct business through the USPS website.