U.S Attorney: 4 Meridian police officers indicted

Four current and former Meridian police officers have been indicted individually for alleged theft and embezzlement of federal funds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Jackson and the FBI Mississippi Office made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The four indictments, dated Nov. 6, 2019, were unsealed Wednesday in United States District Court charging Capt. James F. "Jay" Arrington, 62, with two counts of theft and embezzlement amounting to over $22,000 in loss; Sergeant Dareall D. Thompson, 41, with two counts of theft and embezzlement, totaling over $14,000; Officer Tenesia A. Evans, 37, with one count of theft and embezzlement of over $13,000; and former Officer Erica L. Harmon, 51, with one count of theft and embezzlement of more than $5,000.

According to the indictments, between January 2016 and December 2019, each defendant is alleged to have been an employee of the City of Meridian Police Department who embezzled and otherwise converted to his or her own use funds from the City, which was a governmental entity which received federal funding during each specified one year period.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland issued a brief statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Each of these officers will have their day in federal court," Bland said.

Arrington, Thompson, Evans and Harmon all appeared Wednesday for arraignment on their respective indictments before United States Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball in Jackson. The Court released all four defendants on bond, subject to conditions including that each of them refrain from violations of state or federal law while awaiting trial.

Each of the four defendant police officers faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison for theft from an agency receiving federal funds. Each count also can merit a fine of up to $250,000.

Trial has been set for Arrington on June 22, 2020, before the Hon. Henry T. Wingate, United States District Judge.

Trial has been set for Thompson on June 8, 2020, before the Hon. David C. Bramlette, Senior United States District Judge.

Trial has been set for Evans on July 6, 2020, before the Hon. Carlton W. Reeves, United States District Judge.

Trial has been set for Harmon on June 22, 2020, before the Hon. Daniel P. Jordan, Chief United States District Judge.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst commended the work of the Special Agents with the FBI’s Jackson Division, and the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, who investigated the case. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Theodore Cooperstein.

