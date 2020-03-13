US airport security to allow larger hand gels

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has relaxed restrictions on carry-on items to allow passengers containers of liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces (355 milliliters).

TSA regulations currently prohibit liquids, gels and aerosols larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters).

The change comes as the agency housed under the Department of Homeland Security acknowledges on its website that the virus outbreak "is at the forefront on the minds of travelers, as health officials are encouraging that individuals wash their hands frequently."

The allowance is in effect until further notice. TSA says passengers at airport security checkpoints should expect separate screenings for containers larger than the standard size.

