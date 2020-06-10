USDA approves Mississippi to accept SNAP benefits online

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday the approval of a request from Mississippi to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.

This speeds up the process of implementing purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers, with a target start date to be announced at a later time.

Mississippi’s SNAP participation involves more than 420,000 people, more than 195,000 households, and totals $606 million annually in federal benefits.

Perdue says it's part of the Trump administration's ongoing effort to make food available during the pandemic.

SNAP online purchasing is currently operational in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The authorized retailers working with all states are Amazon and Walmart.

ShopRite is working with Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania; and Wrights Market is working with Alabama.

TheFreshGrocer is working with New Jersey and Pennsylvania; USDA previously announced Delaware, New Hampshire and South Dakota would also be implementing online purchasing in the near future.

With these states, more than 90% of all households receiving SNAP will have access to online purchasing.