Multiple pellet gun shootings cause property damage in Union

A Union woman says she and her family continue to be harassed by someone with a pellet gun.

Tina Seals said the pellet gun shooter has broken windows at her home and damaged their cars. Seals said the shootings have happened on a regular basis since she and her family moved into the house on Decatur Street two months ago. Union Police have responded at least three times and now patrol the area regularly. Seals said she's had enough and asking whoever is responsible to stop!

“Find you something positive to do and stop being radicals. Leave our property alone. We are not bothering you. Find you something to do because you are going to get in trouble if you don't quit,” said Seales.

Seals said she has owned the property since 1994, but only recently built the home.