Union native living in China is ready to come home

Educator and Union native Shea Thrash moved to China in June to teach but after being confined to her home for weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak, she says she's ready to come back to the states.

"It really hasn't affected my physical being but I feel like I just want to be with my family now, I want to see my friends, and I want to go back to my life,” said Thrash.

But finding a flight back home isn't easy because the price to fly back has doubled since she moved there.

"There are no direct flights to the U.S. so the flights are so much more expensive now because you have to make so many more stops in other countries before you can get to the U.S.,” said Thrash.

Thrash teaches in Suzhou, a city located about eight hours from where the virus is believed to have started. She says she's had to connect with her students through a computer because the doors to the school have yet to re-open.

"Most schools have went to an online platform for the time being because it's too long for the kids to be out of school with nothing to do,” said Thrash.

Thrash told Newscenter 11 there have been no new cases reported in Shuzou for a little over two weeks now but says city leaders are still enforcing preventative measures like mandatory temperature checks at public places and mask requirements.

"I feel like people are in better spirits than they were before, just to be able to walk outside for a few minutes- anything that is the norm helps,” said Thrash. “I'm very thankful that I got this opportunity but I think now is the best time to go back and it's what's best for me right now."

Thrash said she’s heard rumors that school in Shuzou may start back later this month but isn’t sure if it’s true.