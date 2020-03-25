United Way partners with nonprofits to help community

The United Way is working with nonprofits in the area to keep the community updated on resources residents can use during this time of uncertainty.

Several agencies are donating goods and organizing free meals. United Way encourages the community to reach out about needs involving food and other necessities.

Executive Director Derron Radcliff told Newscenter 11 he’s glad to see the different agencies come together to support this cause.

"This is a time of need," said Radcliff. "This is a time that we're able to see that our agencies have come together to help our community when they need it."

For a full list of agencies reaching out to the community, call the United Way at 601-693-2732.