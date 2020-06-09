University of Alabama system to review all building names, remove Confederate Army plaques in Tuscaloosa

The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama System announced it will be taking action in the coming weeks regarding the names of Confederate soldiers on campus buildings and plaques.

The Board, in consultation with UA President Dr. Stuart Bell, announced the removal of three plaques commemorating students who served in the Confederate Army and members of the student cadet corps involved in defending the university campus.

The plaques are located on and in front of Gorgas Library. The plaques will be saved and, according to the board, placed at a more appropriate historical setting at some point in the future.

In addition, the Board of Trustees has appointed a group of trustees to review and study the names of buildings on all UA System campuses and report to the board if they recommend any changes to the names of those buildings.

The final decision about those recommendations will be made at a public meeting in the future.