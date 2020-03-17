Update on the shooting of Judge Charlie Smith

The Meridian Police Department has released additional information on the shooting of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith, that happened outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday morning.

Interim Police Chief Lewis Robbins confirmed that Smith was targeted, and the incident was personal.

Robbins says the shooting happened from a long distance. At this time, investigators have no description of the weapon used or how many suspects may have been involved.

Meridian police ask for the public's help in finding whoever was responsible for the shooting.

The penalty for shooting a judge in Mississippi is imprisonment up to 30 years and a $5,000 fine.

Judge Smith, 68, has undergone surgery and faces more procedures as a result of being shot in the abdomen after he arrived to work at the courthouse Monday. He's being treated in Jackson.

