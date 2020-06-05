Updated list of UMMC COVID-19 testing sites

University of Mississippi Medical Center has updated its list of testing sites for COVID-19.

The newest 1-day, drive-through testing sites for Wednesday, June 10:

• Newton County: East Central Community College Brackeen/Wood Physical Education Building, 486 10th St., Decatur

• Tate County: Tate County Courthouse, 107 Court St., Senatobia

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:

• Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

One-day collection sites were previously announced for June 8:

• Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

• Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening or they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200.

Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

