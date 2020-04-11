Updated timing and impacts for Sunday's severe weather

A severe weather outbreak is likely Sunday through Sunday evening. Severe thunderstorms will bring a threat of tornadoes, destructive winds, and large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible.

TIMING

Timing the storms is a little tricky. This will not be a line of storms, as we frequently have. This will be supercell thunderstorms developing on top of us. We all become fair game for tornadoes, destructive wind, and large hail starting between 9 AM and noon Sunday. You may have occasional breaks at your home, and the breaks may even last for a while. However, the threat of dangerous weather will continue through the evening, ending between 10 PM and midnight.

IMPACTS