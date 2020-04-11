Updated timing and impacts for Sunday's severe weather

A severe weather outbreak is likely Sunday through Sunday evening. Severe thunderstorms will bring a threat of tornadoes, destructive winds, and large hail. Localized flash flooding is also possible.
TIMING
Timing the storms is a little tricky. This will not be a line of storms, as we frequently have. This will be supercell thunderstorms developing on top of us. We all become fair game for tornadoes, destructive wind, and large hail starting between 9 AM and noon Sunday. You may have occasional breaks at your home, and the breaks may even last for a while. However, the threat of dangerous weather will continue through the evening, ending between 10 PM and midnight.
IMPACTS
- Tornadoes are likely, and some of them could be strong. Strong means EF-3 or stronger. Tornadoes can also be long-lived. Some can be on the ground for an hour or more, potentially cutting a path 20-60 miles long.
- Destructive winds in excess of 70 mph are likely. That can do damage just like a tornado. Straight-line winds can rip the roof of a home just like a tornado.
- Large hail is also likely. In some instances, it will be larger than golf balls.
- Localized flash flooding can occur, too. Storms can bring a quick 2-5 inches of rain, which can lead to that flash flooding.