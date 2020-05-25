VFW Post 12124 salutes servicemen & servicewomen at Lauderdale Co. courthouse

Just like many other holidays so far this year, traditional ceremonies and commemorations are being held differently to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The Memorial Day ceremony usually held in Lauderdale County at the courthouse had been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The decision was made due to the chance of bringing in a large crowds.

But that didn't stop the men of VFW Post 12124 from paying their respects.

“I understand there's going to be virtual memorials and all, and it occurred to me that these heroes didn't sacrifice everything virtually, they died actually. So I wanted to come out here and at least honor them the way they should be honored,” says Quarter Master for VFW post 12124, Danny R. Smith.

Remembrance poppies, sold by veteran's associations to raise money for servicemen and servicewomen, were placed around the memorial at the courthouse along with flags and ribbons.

The men joined together for a moment of silence, and performed a proper salute in front of the memorial.

District 4 Judge Advocate, Richard Lancaster says Memorial Day is a time he remembers a dear friend.

“I have friends of mine who are buried in newton at the cemetery. One of my close friends recently passed away two years ago who I served with in the same platoon in Vietnam. So I'm here today to recognize Frank Norman who I served with. I miss frank very much, so that's why I'm here today.”

Following the ceremony, the men headed to the Dough Boy monument in downtown Meridian.

They noticed the flag in front of the statue was old and tattered, and decided to replace it with a brand new flag.

