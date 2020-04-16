Virtual health services provide safe treatment from the comfort of home

You’ve probably seen various healthcare companies now providing virtual health services or at home treatment options. While the state has a shelter in place order in effect, these services can provide treatment for common health issues, all from the comfort of your couch.

Whether it be an upset stomach, a skin rash, or even seasonal allergies, with COVID-19 requiring many to stay at home, a trip to the doctor for unexpected health bumps is no longer an option in many places

Thankfully, a new telehealth program in Mississippi and Alabama has you covered with virtual services, which are especially important during a time of social distancing.

"A lot of times people don't know what to do, do they just sit at home? And they could be getting sicker, and it may not be Covid it may be something else. You get people, concerns about being in a healthcare facility. We always want to have easy healthcare access for our patients,” says CEO Greg Steil.

Since 2009, the online clinic has expanded from Tennessee to five other states, focused on rural areas where healthcare is badly needed.

“Many of the ailments that people run into can be taken care of right through the telehealth platform,” says Steil

He says FPH provides treatments for a wide range of illnesses, injuries, and common conditions from local doctors in your area.

“All of our providers are fast pace health providers. So what's nice is we're on one platform. The first time you register and let's suppose in a couple months you have another issue, you just call right in, it auto populates your information, and you're connected with a provider very quickly it just takes a few minutes once you've registered,” says Steil

Say you wake up with a bug bite that might need medical attention.Head to the fast pace health website and click on telehealth services, click on your state and fill out the patient information form, You'll then be connected with a nurse/doctor through a zoom link who will address your symptoms and prescribe possible medication and treatment through video.

The virtual services are all private and protected by HIPAA,.

Payment is easy too. Steil says the company accepts most insurance for services and offers affordable self-pay prices for uninsured patients---and yep, it all can be on your smart phone as well.

"I'll always tell people, don't let a little problem turn into a big problem. So it just gives the patient another level of comfort, they can do it from their own home. And it'll prevent the little problems from becoming big ones."

There are countless telehealth services available online. Speak with your healthcare provider to see which company they use for virtual treatments.

