Visitors honor the military at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton

People came out to the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton this Memorial Day to pay tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country despite there being no formal ceremony.

The Avenue of Flags went up early Monday morning and greeted visitors all the way up to the Honor Circle.

Military aircraft also performed a flyover during the morning hours and TAPS was played at noon.

Tony Fleming, who previously served in the military, wanted to pay respects in a special way. He and his wife released 21 doves as a way of honoring our soldiers.

“It’s been about a two-year process of getting [the doves] prepared and to get 21 birds that could actually make the flight,” Fleming explains. “So this year I actually read that they weren’t going to be having services out here, so I kind of wanted to do something and I told my wife, let’s go out and release 21 birds and so we did and we wanted to pay tribute to some well-deserved fallen soldiers.”

