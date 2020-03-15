Vowell's Marketplace, Cash Saver to serve students free meals

Vowell's Marketplace is offering free breakfast, snacks and sack lunches to students in grades K-6 this week in response to the coronavirus school shutdown.

Free food is available at all 19 Vowell's Marketplace, Vowell's Fresh Market and Cash Saver locations in Mississippi and Alabama.

Owner Todd Vowell told Newscenter 11 the communities where his stores are located have been good to him and considers this a way to give back to his customers for their support over the years.