Gov. Reeves coronavirus press conference

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves updated the public at a news conference about the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Mississippi completed all residents of nursing homes and employees of nursing homes late last week, almost 27,000 people.

He also noted that there is a strain still on the health care industry in certain areas of the state. Dobbs says the number of cases has escalated in several counties, in this order, Jones, Hinds, Neshoba and Wayne counties.

Dobbs says Jones County is at the top of that list due to community transmission, not cases in long-term care facilities.

PPE is being distributed by the state Monday to the northern part of Mississippi. It resumes Tuesday for all 82 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Gov. Reeves said the distribution of 2.25 million masks in the state is motivated by the belief it's the right thing to do. However, he says if community transmission continues and/or the masks are not being used and social distancing is not being observed, then he may take steps to again 'lock down' the state or close businesses.

Reeves noted in that testing in LTC facilities over the last 14 days did not reveal that many new cases. The new cases, he says, are mainly through community transmission. Dobbs reiterated that the new cases in

Jones County are among people ages 20 to 40, people who are out and about, not the elderly who are homebound or in nursing facilities.