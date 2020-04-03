Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issues stay at home order

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a stay at home order in the wake of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place through April 30.

The governor’s order means everyone must stay home except when they need to perform “essential activities.” Those include the need to:

Obtain necessary supplies

Obtain or provide necessary services

Attend religious services

To take care of others

To work

To engage in outdoor activity

To seek shelter

To travel as required by law

To see family members

This stay at home order is an amendment to the state’s previous COVID-19 health orders. All non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. Also, nonessential businesses must remain closed.

Occupancy at grocery stores and big box stores is limited to no more than 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal.

To attend religious services, the event must involve fewer than 10 people who maintain a consistent 6-foot distance from each other or a drive-in worship service.

Anyone leaving their home during this order must continues to take “reasonable steps to maintain six feet of separation from other persons.”

Ivey held a news conference Friday afternoon with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Dexter Avenue Baptist Church’s Rev. Cromwell A. Handy.

It has been one week since the state tightened its health order and ordered the temporary closure of certain “nonessential businesses." The order is in effect until April 17. It also prohibits non-work related gathering of 10 people or more.

During a question and answer session on Twitter Thursday, the governor addressed why she hadn’t issued a shelter in place order yet.

The governor’s tweeted response said “Each state has to weigh their own set of factors. I’m in communication with local, state & federal officials on a daily basis. We are taking a measured approach to keep Alabamians healthy, safe & working, wherever possible.”

Ivey’s office said she had not ruled anything out in her efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

More than 30 states have implemented stay at home or shelter in place orders, including those surrounding Alabama.

Alabama’s first confirmed case of the illness came on March 13, and on the recommendation of the State Health Officer, Ivey declared a state public health emergency.

Exactly three weeks later, there were 1,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 21 deaths.

Nearly 9,600 people had been tested in the state. ​

