WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves coronavirus press conference

NEW INFO:

Governor Tate Reeves announced all Mississippi school buildings will remain closed through the remainder of the semester. Distance learning will continue.

We'll have additional information tonight at 5 and 6.

ORIGINAL POST:

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a press conference to update the media on the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He will update the state on the Easter Sunday storm damage and recovery across Mississippi and discuss the state's ongoing strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Reeves will also announce his decision on school closures and make himself available for questions from the media.

WATCH LIVE by clicking on the link to the right side of this story.

WTOK app users can find the link at the bottom of the story.