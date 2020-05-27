WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves coronavirus press conference

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is updating the media on the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reeves announcement Wednesday included opening outdoor activities, like baseball tournaments, with a limit of up to 100 people. When social distancing not possible, the limit is no more than 50. Reeves says indoor events are limited to no more than 20 people.

The governor also announced school buildings may open for summer programs, with social distancing and common sense still being priorities.

Reeves said this doesn't mean the threat from COVID-19 is gone.

"We live in a dangerous times," said Reeves. "I trust the people of Mississippi. I know you want to do right."

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says there are ongoing concerns about localized outbreaks. He referenced a recent funeral in northeast Mississippi where more than 50 people were gathered. He says one person ended up infecting 21 of those people.

Dobbs says there has been improvement in the seven counties that were previously identified as outbreak hotspots, specifically reduction in the escalation of cases, in Newton, Scott, Leake and Attala counties.

However, he says Wayne County has seen a "remarkable increase" in the number of cases over the past two weeks. Dobbs says there should be zero large gatherings there because the virus is being transferred.

