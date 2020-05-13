Reeves' coronavirus press conference

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is updating the media on the state's efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Reeves announced that the suspension on evictions will stop at the end of May. He says the 2-month period where evictions could not be carried out helped people but says property owners also have the right to collect money for rent.

Seventy-five thousand masks have been delivered to seven counties identified as 'hotspots' for coronavirus: Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Jasper, Attala, Scott and Leake counties. Masks are mandated in these counties for citizens in public places, including businesses, and by employees of businesses.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers also noted that Mississippi has now tested over 100,000 people for COVID-19.