WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves news conference

Gov. Tate Reeves conducts a press briefing to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi and highlight local businesses from across the state helping in the fight against COVID-19.

He will be joined by members of the state's COVID-19 response team and take questions from the media.

Gov. Reeves said some restrictions would be loosened but that not all would be.

He was questioned about reports from people who have sought to make application for unemployment benefits tied to the pandemic and been unable to get through on the phone. WIN job centers are closed to walk-in traffic. Reeves apologized for jammed phone lines. But he pointed out that the state has gone from less than 1,000 new claims per week about three weeks ago to 45,000 new claims per week. The governor requested patience as the Mississippi Department of Employment Security tries to navigate this change.

In response to a question about when houses of worship could "reopen", Reeves said churches are not closed and he doesn't have the authority to do that. The governor says he has encouraged pastors to recognize the risk of large gatherings and make decisions about this on their own. He said it's likely that the recommendation to avoid large gatherings will be in place for a least a couple more weeks.

