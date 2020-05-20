Gov. Reeves press conference

Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a press briefing to give an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in Mississippi and discuss the state's ongoing strategy to flatten the curve.

The governor said he will sign Wednesday afternoon measures to get money channeled to Mississippi's small businesses to help them recover from losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reeves also announced Burl Cain as the new head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Cain spent more than 20 years as prison administrator and warden at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Sean Tindell was named as the new head of the Department of Public Safety. He previously served as a member of the Mississippi State Senate and a judge with the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

State health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, noted Mississippi has seen a decline in ER visits but a gradual increase in hospitalizations.