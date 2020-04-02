WATCH LIVE: Gov. Tate Reeves coronavirus press conference

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference to update the media on the statewide shelter-in-place executive order and on the state's efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

WATCH LIVE by clicking on the link to the right of this story.

WTOK app users will find the link at the bottom of the story.

Among the questions Reeves clarified Thursday are about what is considered 'essential' and what activities are permitted.

The governor stressed that trips to the store for supplies are not a problem.

He also said fishing is not a problem for people in small groups and who keep social distancing. Problems identified previously at beaches were due to the large numbers of people being closely together.

Reeves said outdoor activity, with social distancing being observed, is not a violation of his executive order.