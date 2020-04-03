Gov. Tate Reeves holds coronavirus press conference

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves held a news conference to update the media on the shelter-in-place order and the state's efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

A statewide stay-at-home order takes effect Friday at 5 p.m. in Mississippi to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Hours before the order began, a north Mississippi judge directed landlords to restore utility services they had cut off. That will let tenants continue living in their rented homes during the stay-home order that's in place until April 20.

The state Health Department said Friday that Mississippi has at least 1,358 confirmed cases and 29 deaths from the virus.

Gov. Tate Reeves is asking President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration. All states are expected to receive one.