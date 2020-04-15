WTOK, Red Cross partner to help Mississippi tornado victims

WTOK has teamed up with the Mississippi division of the American Red Cross and all of our Mississippi Gray Television stations to help victims of the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak.

The deadly tornadoes impacted countless communities across Mississippi. Many families lost everything.

Our partnership with the Red Cross to raise money for storm victims is called "Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief" and we're committed to helping in any way we can.

Our parent company Gray Television is kicking off this important fundraiser with a $10,000 donation of its own and we hope you'll be able to help as well.

To donate, go to our website wtok.com and you'll find a direct link to "Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief" on the right side of our home page.

You can also call 1-800 REDCROSS or text REDCROSS TO 90999.

Our Mississippi strong tornado relief campaign is a coordinated effort by all Mississippi Gray Television stations including WTOK, WLBT, WLOX and WMC- Memphis-North Mississippi.