WTOK to broadcast Meridian High School's virtual graduation ceremony

The Meridian High School class of 2020 will have its graduation ceremony broadcast on WTOK this Friday.

Each graduate was assigned a time to walk across the stage at Ray Stadium while being filmed for the virtual graduation video. Although the district couldn't host a traditional ceremony, they say they're happy to be able to showcase the seniors through the broadcast.

Principal Victor Hubbard said it was important for the school to find a way to celebrate the seniors despite the unforeseen changes in the school year.

"It gives our family, our students and the community an opportunity to witness the ceremony, but more importantly it also gives our students the opportunity to have a keepsake for years to come,” said Hubbard.

Each senior will receive a copy of the entire ceremony free of charge.

The ceremony will air on WTOK Friday at 7 pm and it will replay Sunday the 24th at noon on The CW.