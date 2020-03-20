WTOK's new cleaning policy

Companies across the U.S. are changing the way they do business in response to the coronavirus, including WTOK TV. The health and safety of our employees are very important and we're all pitching in to make sure we follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

Newscenter 11 takes you behind the scenes as we navigate these unprecedented times.

WTOK continues to provide our viewers with important information about the coronavirus.

Our entire staff is also making sure we're following the recommended safety guidelines from the CDC, including practicing social distancing at work.

"We have spread people out in the building, so people aren't working as closely on top of each other. We've taken measures on air, where people are sitting away from each other. It's to make sure we are protecting our people and also setting an example for others," said WTOK’S general manager Tim Walker.

We’re thoroughly washing our hands often and using hand sanitizer- in fact, every staff member has a bottle of hand sanitizer. The production team is wearing latex gloves in the control room and in the studio, which are high traffic areas. We're also cleaning and disinfecting our work stations multiple times a day. Many employees are also working remotely.

"We have as many people from our staff working from home. If they are able to work from home, then we're encouraging that. We also taking steps to make sure we're going the extra mile in cleaning our facilities. We’re providing all the services that our people need to be safe," said Walker.

We are also encouraging our viewers to buy local and shop local. Small businesses will be impacted by the virus.

"We’ll get through this, but it's going to take all of us. I think it's important that people remember that it's the local businesses that are the backbone in this community. They are our future. We have to make sure that many come out of this not just okay, but better than we were before," said Walker.

There’s a lot of unease and uncertainty surrounding what happens next. That uncertainty can be stressful for all of us.

"There’s never been a challenge that Americans haven't come through," said Walker.

WTOK is also under a no-visitors policy in an effort to protect the health and safety of the staff and to be able to provide continued service to our viewers.