Ward 2 special election candidates prepare for election

The candidates hoping to fill the vacant Ward 2 City Council Seat in Meridian, Scott Bancroft and Dwayne Davis, are gearing up for next month's special election.

Bancroft said he wants to see more job opportunities for residents in his ward and has been networking within the community, greeting and communicating with residents as the special election approaches.

"I've had a goal to try to reach every street in the ward, we've been going out on weekends usually on Saturday,” said Bancroft. “We’re down to probably about 15 percent left to get by every house and leaving a door hanger or putting it in the mail box."

Candidate Dwayne Davis said he's committed to serving his community. Davis spent the weekend cleaning Elmwood Cemetery and placing American flags and flowers at grave sites.

"It has a lot of World War 1 and World War 2 veterans out here,” said Davis. “These guys and ladies, they died for our country we've got to show a little gratitude of the things we take for granted which is our freedom to take care of the grave site."

The Ward 2 special election will be held June 23rd. The special election is being held to fill the empty seat left when Tyrone Johnson was removed from the council.

Johnson was removed after the council determined he didn't live in Ward 2.