Ward 2 special election rescheduled to May 26

The Meridian City Council unanimously voted to postpone the Ward 2 special election that was originally scheduled for April 14.

The election is now expected to happen on May 26.

The election will be held to fill the seat that former council president Tyrone Johnson held before having to vacate the position due to living outside of his ward.

Council President Kim Houston told Newscenter 11 why the council deemed it important to postpone the race.

"...To give the virus a chance to slow down and move out, and our candidates an opportunity to campaign as well as honor and respect the wishes and order of the governor," said Houston.

The deadline to qualify for the race has passed.

