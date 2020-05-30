Warm and dry conditions are in the forecast for a sunny Sunday.

Right now over the Meridian Regional Airport we are seeing a few clouds that are still hanging around, but tomorrow we will have mostly sunny skies as our humidity drops. Using the EMEPA live radar we can see that we have no showers, in the area which is very refreshing after a week full of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight would be a great night to eat dinner outside or grill out as we see no rain and won't be seeing any for the rest of the night.

By 11 PM tonight we will be in the lower 70's and upper 60's with a mostly clear sky. Overnight we will start to cool off into the lower 60's and we will be clear in the morning as well. By noon we will be in the upper 70's and lower 80's and we are expecting a 0% chance of precipitation. By dinner time we will be seeing temperatures in the lower 80's and it will be another nice and dry evening like tonight. Tomorrow night by 11 PM we will be in the mid to upper 60's and the lower 70's.

Tomorrow would be a great day to go to Bonita lake or go for a walk in the park. We will be in the lower 80's by 1 PM and getting into the mid 80's by 3 PM so it will be a nice day and we won't be breaking into the 90's just yet. Today we the upper 80's which is normal for this time of year, but we will be getting into the 90's by the end of this week. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler as our humidity drops just a little and we will start in the mid 60's by 7 AM, and get into the lower 80's by noon. By 4 PM we will start to see our temperatures reach the mid 80's and get back into the lower 70's by 11 PM. I would go a head and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated on the heat that is coming in and also some stray showers that are approaching by the weekend.

Tomorrow we will be reaching the upper 80's and then jumping into the 90's by Monday. We will remain in the 90's for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There is also a chance of rain on Wednesday at 10% and that chance goes u to 20% on Thursday and Friday. Saturday our temperatures could dip down into the upper 80's with more rain on the way with a 30% chance of precipitation. Overnight we will be ranging from the lower 60's, getting into the upper 60's by the middle of the week, and seeing the lower 70's by the weekend. ​

