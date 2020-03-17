Warm and wet for the rest of the work week, much cooler this weekend

A few showers will be possible early this evening, otherwise we look to see mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog possibly developing after midnight. Any fog that develops should lift by 10 a.m. Wednesday the latest. Morning lows by Wednesday will be in the low-60s. We'll see a chance of isolated showers on Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-80s.

Rain chances will increase a bit heading into Thursday as partly cloudy skies continue. Thursday will be the warmest day of the next seven with highs expected to climb into the mid-80s. A cold front will push through our area on Friday, bringing with it the best chance of seeing rain over the next seven days. Thunderstorms are also likely, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The system should move fast enough to limit the flash flooding potential. Highs will be in the upper-70s on Friday, and then we'll see a big, but brief, temperature drop heading into the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low-60s, lows on Sunday will be in the upper-40s, and highs on Sunday will only be in the upper-50s. We'll see a chance of isolated showers on Saturday and then a slightly better chance of rain heading into Sunday. We'll instantly warm up heading into next week, with highs back into the mid-60s on Monday and highs all the way up to around 80 degrees on Tuesday! Monday will feature scattered showers, and Tuesday will feature only isolated showers under partly cloudy skies.