Warmer-than-normal weather builds, and afternoon showers hint at summer

Little has changed in our forecast since yesterday: we're trending toward some summer-like warmth that will come with summer-like showers.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Our next 24 hours are part of the trend toward more summer-like weather. This evening will be partly cloudy, and we will cool to the lower 60s by 10 PM. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday will be partly-t0-mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. In a summer-like pattern, those few showers or thunderstorms will be dodgy and not for everyone. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

THE NEXT 7 DAYS

The most noticeable change within the next seven days is that temperatures will trend closer and closer to that 90-degree mark. We may end up reaching 90 degrees for the first time this season by early next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Long-range forecast data indicate increasing warmth building to unseasonably warm, summer-like levels and then sticking around throughout May. Interestingly, the warmth is building beneath a large high pressure ridge in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere. A trough digging into the western U.S. has our friends in the Rocky Mountain States cooler-than-normal.

That wavy trough-ridge pattern in the jet stream also tends to more heavily favor tropical weather activity in specific areas - specifically beneath the high pressure ridge. That's why hurricane activity in the Atlantic is often the opposite of activity in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. In other words, if the Eastern Pacific is active with hurricanes, the Atlantic is usually quiet and vice versa.